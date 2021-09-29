MicroBitcoin (MBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $65.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $455,730.89 and $65.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001721 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 104.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005260 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00049275 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.