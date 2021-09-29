Brokerages Expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.16. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.28. 2,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.09.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,376 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after acquiring an additional 405,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after buying an additional 75,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in WD-40 by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

