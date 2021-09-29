Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post sales of $181.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.21 million and the lowest is $179.54 million. Quidel reported sales of $476.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $950.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.80 million to $969.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $677.07 million, with estimates ranging from $650.85 million to $706.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Quidel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QDEL traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,428. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.65. Quidel has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

