Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $163.73. 171,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,690. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $431.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average of $167.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

