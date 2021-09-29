Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.02 Million

Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post sales of $71.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.35 million and the highest is $72.70 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $70.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $307.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.07 million to $307.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $330.04 million to $332.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

ANGO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

