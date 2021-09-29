Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $13.60 on Wednesday, reaching $2,703.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,778.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2,481.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,433.23 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

