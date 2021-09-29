PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 3.4% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,371,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $781,962,000 after purchasing an additional 563,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 490,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 66,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,771. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

