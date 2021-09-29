Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after buying an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,656,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,253,000 after buying an additional 430,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,284,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,432 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 227,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

