Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 12.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $58,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $336,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.66. 39,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,968. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.79. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.56 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

