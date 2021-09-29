Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,268. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18. OLO has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,329 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $34,307,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

