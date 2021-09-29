George Kaiser Family Foundation Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,027,000 after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,235,000 after buying an additional 196,369 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DASH traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.28. 40,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,714. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average is $165.16. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.04.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,046,030 shares of company stock worth $2,186,208,465. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

