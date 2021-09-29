$102.72 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report sales of $102.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $105.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $390.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $392.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $547.56 million, with estimates ranging from $489.70 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,143 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Skillz by 57,128.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after buying an additional 6,211,573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the second quarter valued at $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the second quarter valued at $133,800,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skillz stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. 378,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,475,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.