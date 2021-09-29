$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 62,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.93. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 117,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 12.2% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

