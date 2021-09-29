Jefferies Group LLC Has $30.85 Million Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 611.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 3.54% of Arch Resources worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 525,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCH. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARCH traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,040. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

