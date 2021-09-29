Jefferies Group LLC Sells 48,800 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $22,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,473,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $67,657,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $254,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.75. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,667. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $148.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.73 and a 200 day moving average of $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

