Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,430,148 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,430,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,840,000. Lexington Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jefferies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.