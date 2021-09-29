HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 1,463 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,549,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $552,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

