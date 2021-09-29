IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Lowered by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,160 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $28,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,166. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.65 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

