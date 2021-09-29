Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VKTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX remained flat at $$6.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,151. The stock has a market cap of $508.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.83. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.