USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “
USNA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.80. 766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51.
In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $4,880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
