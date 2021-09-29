USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

USNA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.80. 766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $4,880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

