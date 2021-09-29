D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Takes $4.28 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

CPRT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,803. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.01. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,293 shares of company stock worth $62,856,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

