Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 164,670 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,670 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $222,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.31. 130,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,085,690. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.66. The firm has a market cap of $429.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

