Keybank National Association OH Has $59.03 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $59,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

NYSE UNH opened at $398.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

