Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.36. Everi reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million.

EVRI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Everi stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,378. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,772 shares of company stock worth $7,028,821. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Everi by 586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $34,236,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,200,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

