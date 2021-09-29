Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,732,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247,576 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $203,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 675,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 183,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,508,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $116.14. 83,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,212. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

