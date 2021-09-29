Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 46,346 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 110.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,346 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Viasat worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Viasat by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Viasat during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of VSAT stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.