Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $88.35 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $88,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 172,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of EFAV traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,816 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

