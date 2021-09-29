Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984,422 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $729,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

SPTL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.17. 152,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,749. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

