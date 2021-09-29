SNC-Lavalin Group’s (SNC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.46.

Shares of SNC traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.00. The company had a trading volume of 144,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

