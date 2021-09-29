Brokerages Expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matterport.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.
MTTR traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 91,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,174. Matterport has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
