Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.87 ($6.91).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CBK stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €5.63 ($6.62). 9,227,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.65. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

