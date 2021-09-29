Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.21. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

RTLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601,417 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 348,240 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,213. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.