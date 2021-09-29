Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBGPY. Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.78. 676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.