MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 5,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 528,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,043,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after buying an additional 273,290 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of MBIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,882,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,114,000 after buying an additional 50,864 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

