RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Trading Up 4.8%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.89. 514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $570.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $168.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,925,000. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,300,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RumbleON by 59.9% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RumbleON by 91.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

