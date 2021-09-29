State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 765,222 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,222 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of The Coca-Cola worth $222,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 38.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $250,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Truist boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.89. 196,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,664,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

