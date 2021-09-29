Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 7,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 692,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 977,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,433,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $702,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $59,556,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

