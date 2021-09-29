Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.35

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 66271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MQ. Truist assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

