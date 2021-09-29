Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,385 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,507% compared to the typical daily volume of 335 put options.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 16.3% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $121.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average of $135.05.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

