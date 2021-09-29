Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 220980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Clean Air Metals in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Clean Air Metals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$32.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03.

In other news, Director James Elvin Gallagher acquired 139,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$37,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,063,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$557,226. Insiders have bought 199,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,030 over the last quarter.

About Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Air Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Air Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.