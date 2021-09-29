George Kaiser Family Foundation Increases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Workiva comprises about 0.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Workiva were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Workiva by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,313.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,344,163 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WK traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.01. 4,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,033. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $156.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

