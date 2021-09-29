Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 54.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $50,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.90. The company had a trading volume of 90,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,385. The company has a market capitalization of $149.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

