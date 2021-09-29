Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,482,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up 1.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $353,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $6,956,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, hitting $247.74. 59,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,401.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

