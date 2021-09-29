Brokerages Set Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target at $27.79

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,661. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.29.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

