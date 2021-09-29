Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.59 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $75.59 million and approximately $21.10 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $24.33 or 0.00058758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00065564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00105331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00136361 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,153.75 or 0.99372380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,824.30 or 0.06819722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.42 or 0.00778533 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,350 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

