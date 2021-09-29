Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s Largest Position

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $261,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 862.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 41,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $142,990,000 after buying an additional 37,245 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 1,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $6,880,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $12.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,328.75. 77,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,410.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,359.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

