Gentarium Price Hits $0.0112 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gentarium has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $64,292.97 and approximately $12.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00065564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00105331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00136361 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,153.75 or 0.99372380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,824.30 or 0.06819722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.42 or 0.00778533 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,745,798 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.