Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $63.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

NWN stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.