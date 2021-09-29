Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 4,265 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Qualys worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,508. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $84,924.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,049 shares of company stock worth $46,754,752 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.