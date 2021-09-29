D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,940,000. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $23,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in APA by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 2,022.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 546,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 521,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in APA by 737.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 499,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. 496,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101,732. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.